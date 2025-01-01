StormTracker

Cloudy start to New Year with snow possible for part of CT

Happy New Year!

The overnight thunderstorms have moved out and we'll see partly to mostly cloudy conditions through the morning and into the afternoon.

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists can’t rule out a few wraparound showers and snow showers this afternoon.

Up to an inch of snow looks possible in the northwest hills, especially on the grassy surfaces.

High temperatures today will remain in the mid- to upper-40s inland and upper-40s to about 50 for the shoreline.

Things will turn breezy this evening as a wind advisory takes effect for all of Connecticut though Thursday.

Winds could gust between 40 and 55 miles per hour with the highest gusts on Thursday afternoon.

