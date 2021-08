We will kick off the week with a blend of sunshine and clouds with high temperatures in the low 80s. Humidity will be low and very comfortable.

Dew points will climb throughout the week and by Wednesday it will feel very sticky. Humidity will last into the weekend.

We'll also see rising rain chances as the week goes on. Tuesday looks dry just overcast before showers are likely Wednesday, Thursday and possibly even Friday.

Looking ahead to next weekend the forecast looks great!

