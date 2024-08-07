StormTracker

Partly sunny and cool Wednesday after morning showers

We have morning showers and drizzle on Wednesday, then better weather is heading our way by midday.

The day will bring partly sunny skies, low humidity, cool temperatures and some clouds tonight.

Thursday looks gray with a few showers possible and temperatures in the 70s.

More scattered showers are on the way for Friday.

The workweek ends with lots more humidity and temperatures in the 70s.

On Friday night and early Saturday, the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a burst of heavy rain, strong or severe thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Then it will clear quickly and we will have beautiful weather over the weekend and next week.

