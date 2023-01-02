Partly Sunny, High Temperature Around 50

Monday will be partly sunny with mild temperatures.

High temperatures will be around 50 degrees while the normal high temperature is 36 degrees.

Clouds will bring showers Tuesday, but it will still be mild.

Record warmth is possible on Wednesday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting 62 degrees, a degree warmer than the record of 61, which was set in 1993.

It will cool off by Friday and a few rain or snow showers are possible.