Rain across the state on Friday, ice possible in Western CT this morning

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Western Connecticut until 1 p.m. on Friday and the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking the potential for pockets of freezing rain.

A light glaze of ice is possible in Litchfield County.

For the most part, it will be rainy across the state and the winter weather advisory could expire early.

High temperatures will in the high-30s to low-40s.

The rain could transition to snow late on Friday night, leading to a dusting in northern Connecticut by early Saturday morning.

Then, Saturday is sunny and seasonal before another chance for rain and snow by Sunday night.