If you're one of those people who enjoys marathon shopping for Black Friday, you may get a bit wet with some morning showers moving through on Friday.

Some hill towns could see some wet snow to end the rain on Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, a cold front will move through bringing cooler temperatures along with strong and gusty winds.

A few towns may see wind gusts over 40 mph Friday afternoon and evening.

