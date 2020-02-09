first alert weather

Rain and Snow Chances Heading Into Next Week

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

After a fairly quiet weekend of weather, the week ahead is looking quite unsettled.

An area of low pressure heading to our west by Monday morning will spread precipitation across the state. While we will be on the warmer side of the storm, we could see enough cold air for a wintry mix to start Monday morning.

The best chance for a mix will be in the hill towns where a minor accumulation of snow is possible.

Another area of low pressure will spread another round of rain into the state by Tuesday morning. There is the chance once again for another wintry mix going over to rain before ending.

A third storm is expected to impact the state by Thursday. The track of the storm will determine how much rain or snow we see. At this point, the storm looks to take a warmer track for a mix of rain to snow.

