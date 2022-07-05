first alert weather

Rain Chances Return Tuesday

A few sprinkles for the afternoon commute

By Rachael Jay

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Tuesday started off much differently than on Monday. Many woke up to cloud cover completely blanketing the skies. Those clouds lead to rain heading into the afternoon.

Showers and storms develop this afternoon after 2 p.m. or so. Therefore, there is a chance for some rain in the state during the evening commute.

Thunderstorms are possible but severe weather isn't expected.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Scattered rain and/or storms continues into the wee hours of Wednesday before clearing out. Partly cloudy and quieter weather returns for Wednesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherforecastweatherconnecticut weatherrainy weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us