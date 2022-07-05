Rain Chances Return Tuesday

Tuesday started off much differently than on Monday. Many woke up to cloud cover completely blanketing the skies. Those clouds lead to rain heading into the afternoon.

Showers and storms develop this afternoon after 2 p.m. or so. Therefore, there is a chance for some rain in the state during the evening commute.

Thunderstorms are possible but severe weather isn't expected.

Scattered rain and/or storms continues into the wee hours of Wednesday before clearing out. Partly cloudy and quieter weather returns for Wednesday.

