Rain moves in on Thursday, some may see wet snow

While we have a sunny day on Wednesday, rain will move in on Thursday and some parts of the state may see some wet snow.

Wednesday will feature sun and clouds with highs around 60.

It will remain smoky in the northwestern part of the state due to the fire in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night.

For Thursday, there will be periods of rain with the heaviest of it expected in the morning. There will be gusty winds of 20-30 mph.

There will be scattered showers in the evening. Western parts of the state could see the rain mix with wet snow.

Friday is unsettled with rain and snow showers likely. There may be a coating in the hills.