Rain, Strong Winds Likely This Evening

A strong cold front responsible for a tornado outbreak from the Midwest through Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, will approach the state by this evening.

While severe weather is not expected here in Connecticut, downpours, embedded thunderstorms and strong wind gusts are likely between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Before the cold front arrives, we'll spend the day today in the mild sector of air. In fact, temperatures will end up being 15-20 degrees milder than average (average highs are in the low 40s). Along with the mild air, areas of showers and drizzle and increasing wind from the south can be expected.

The strongest of the wind gusts are expected this evening as the cold front crosses the state.

