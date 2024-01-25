StormTracker

Rain today, temps near 50; tracking snow possible this weekend

High temperatures for Thursday
NBC Connecticut

High temperatures will be around 50 degrees on Thursday and we have areas of rain and fog on Thursday morning. And this afternoon will be cloudy with drizzle.

That cloudiness will continue tonight, and we will also have some periods of rain by Friday morning.

That pattern continues with showers on Friday morning, then it will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be OK with a mix of clouds and sun.

Then, Sunday will be gray and cooler with rain developing. And that could change to periods of snow into Monday morning.

Weather

A lot can change before Monday, but the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists say it looks likely for some snow and school impacts.

