Rainy Afternoon and Evening Today, Near Record Warmth in the 60s Possible Tomorrow

We're continuing the workweek with mild temperatures with chances for rain and we may have near record warmth tomorrow.

Today will be partly sunny and turning much milder with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the low 50s.

A few showers will be around this afternoon. It will rain this evening and may be heavy at times.

The rain will clear by tomorrow morning.

Near record warmth is possible tomorrow with highs between 62 and 29.

Thursday will be significantly colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Snow will likely develop Thursday night and may accumulate.

By Friday, snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will make traveling messy. Northern Connecticut is expected to get the most snow and the shoreline is expected to get the least.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

