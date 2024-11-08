StormTracker

Red-flag warning for brush fire danger on Friday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

There is a red-flag warning for high brush fire danger on Friday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

We will have lots of sun and the day will be breezy and mild with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Friday night will be fair and chilly with temperatures in the 30s.

The weekend will start out sunny on Saturday with high temperatures in the middle 50s.

On Sunday, the clouds will increase and there is a chance of rain showers on Sunday night and Monday.

Weather

StormTracker 3 hours ago

Early morning forecast for Nov. 8

StormTracker 10 hours ago

Overnight forecast for Nov. 8

There is also a chance of showers on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us