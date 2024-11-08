Red-flag warning for brush fire danger on Friday

There is a red-flag warning for high brush fire danger on Friday.

We will have lots of sun and the day will be breezy and mild with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70.

Friday night will be fair and chilly with temperatures in the 30s.

The weekend will start out sunny on Saturday with high temperatures in the middle 50s.

On Sunday, the clouds will increase and there is a chance of rain showers on Sunday night and Monday.

There is also a chance of showers on Thursday.