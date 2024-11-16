StormTracker

Red Flag Warning for Saturday with milder temps on tap

Happy Saturday! We have a Red Flag Warning for Saturday with milder temperatures on tap.

Sunny skies are expected with highs in the lower 60s. It is about 10 degrees above the normal high for this time of year.

It will be gusty with winds between 25-35 mph and it will be dry.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Saturday for an increased risk of fire danger. Any fire that ignites could catch and spread quickly.

Sunday looks similar to Saturday.

A sprinkle is possible in a few towns Monday, but the next chance for rain is Wednesday night and Thursday.

