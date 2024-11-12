Red Flag Warning in effect with a dry and windy day on tap

A Red Flag Warning is in effect with a dry and windy day on tap for Tuesday.

There will be plenty of sunshine and winds can gust to 35 mph.

It will be chilly with highs in the 50s. Yesterday was near 70, while today will be near 52.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Wednesday will be bright and cold with highs in the upper 40s.

There will be some clouds on Thursday with temperatures near 50.

No rain is expected in the coming days.