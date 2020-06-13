first alert weather

Refreshing Air for the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are forecasting an incredible stretch of weather beginning this weekend.

A large area of high pressure will build in from Canada through the weekend and into next week. This area of high pressure will keep humidity on the comfortable side and also keep air temperatures a bit below average.

The average highs for this time of the year should be in the upper 70's away from the shore. Expected highs will be in the lower to middle 70's through the next several days.

A warming trend will begin toward the middle of next week. Very little rain remains in the forecast. Check the latest forecast here.

