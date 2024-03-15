Scattered showers and temperatures near 60 for Friday

We will have a few scattered showers through mid-morning and the skies will stay mostly cloudy on Friday with a touch of sun here or there.

The high temperatures will be around 60 degrees and we will have a gusty breeze.

Saturday will be brighter with high temperatures near 60.

Morning rain moves in on Sunday and will give way to quick clearing and a gusty, cooler wind. Temperatures on St. Patrick's Day will be in the 50s.

Monday will be fair and in the 40s to near 50, then it will turn cooler on Tuesday for the first day of spring, the vernal equinox.

