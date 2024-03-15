StormTracker

Scattered showers and temperatures near 60 for Friday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We will have a few scattered showers through mid-morning and the skies will stay mostly cloudy on Friday with a touch of sun here or there.

The high temperatures will be around 60 degrees and we will have a gusty breeze.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Saturday will be brighter with high temperatures near 60.

Morning rain moves in on Sunday and will give way to quick clearing and a gusty, cooler wind. Temperatures on St. Patrick's Day will be in the 50s.

Monday will be fair and in the 40s to near 50, then it will turn cooler on Tuesday for the first day of spring, the vernal equinox.

Weather

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Early morning forecast for March 15

StormTracker 9 hours ago

Overnight forecast for March 15

Get an in-depth look at the forecast here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us