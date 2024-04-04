Schools delayed or closed, trees down, roads slippery as storm brings rain, sleet, snow and wind

There are dozens of school delays, and some closures some roads are closed and there are thousands of power outages because of a storm that has brought pouring rain, strong winds, sleet and snow to Connecticut.

Temperatures are below freezing in parts of the state and there are some reports of slippery conditions because of the sleet.

Coastal flood warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued.

Eversource warned customers about flooding concerns with the ground already saturated from last week's storm before this one began.

Eversource is reporting around 7,100 outages Thursday morning.

Towns across the state have flooding and strong winds have brought down trees and wires.

Greenwich's Point Park is delaying opening until after high tide, which is expected at about 8 a.m. There are also several road closures in Greenwich. See the full list here.

In Norfolk, the fire department responded to numerous incidents because of slippery roads. Big winds have brought down many trees and wires and broken telephone poles.

Fairfield police posted to X, formerly Twitter, for residents of Fairfield Beach to move their vehicles to higher ground as high tide approached at 7:30 p.m.

Everything should improve by 9 a.m.

Friday looks mostly cloudy with highs near 47. Saturday will be gray and there will be better weather on Sunday.

