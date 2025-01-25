StormTracker

Seasonal on Saturday before warmer Sunday temperatures

Saturday is another chilly day with high temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Temperatures Saturday night will only cool into the 20s, which will be the warmest low temperatures in about a week.

Sunday will see more cloud cover and a southwest breeze as we warm into the 40s.

As we look ahead to the new workweek, our StormTracker meteorologists are monitoring the chance for light snow for parts of Connecticut on Wednesday. 

