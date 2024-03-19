See how the snowfall this season compares to the last 25 years

In New England, the end of winter does not necessarily mean that the threat of snow is over, but spring starts tonight and warmer weather is on the way. We’ll just have to wait until next week.

Here’s a look back at the snowfall this season.

We have gotten 24 inches of snow in the Hartford area so far. That is a little less than the 24.1 inches of snow that fell last year.

But how does that compare to how much we have gotten in the past?

The average snowfall between 1991 and 2020 is 48.1 inches.

Here’s a look at snowfall amounts for the Hartford area over the last 25 years.

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists looked at trends for snowfall in Connecticut in March over the last 10 years and created this image to show how much snow has fallen at Bradley Airport.

The blue bar reflects overall snowfall in March and the orange bar documents how much fell after March 13.