Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon, Evening as Heat Wave Breaks

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking the potential for severe storms this afternoon and evening and the first heat wave of the summer will break.

Highs will be in the upper 80s, though the humidity will make it feel worse.

Showers and storms are possible on and off throughout the day, but the chance for a severe storm looks highest in the evening hours.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There is a chance some of the storms could produce a rotating storm and could spin up a tornado.

The biggest impact from the storms will be damaging winds. Large hail and flash flooding are also possible.

Tuesday and Wednesday look more comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lower humidity.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.