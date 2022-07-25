first alert weather

Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon, Evening as Heat Wave Breaks

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking the potential for severe storms this afternoon and evening and the first heat wave of the summer will break.

Highs will be in the upper 80s, though the humidity will make it feel worse.

Showers and storms are possible on and off throughout the day, but the chance for a severe storm looks highest in the evening hours.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There is a chance some of the storms could produce a rotating storm and could spin up a tornado.

Local

Hartford 2 hours ago

2 Men Injured in Hartford Shooting

Connecticut State Police 14 hours ago

Multiple Summons, Infractions Issued at Meet-Ups at Commuter Lots in North Stonington Area: CSP

The biggest impact from the storms will be damaging winds. Large hail and flash flooding are also possible.

Tuesday and Wednesday look more comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lower humidity.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us