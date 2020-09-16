Smokey Skies Slightly Bring Down Temperatures in Conn. Today

Today will be mostly sunny and still smokey as we continue the work week. Western wildfires continue to influence our weather by blocking out enough of the sun’s rays that we’ll have temperatures a couple of degrees below where we would be if we had full sunshine.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Smoke from the massive wildfires on the West Coast became visible here in Connecticut yesterday. We could not smell the smoke, but it caused an orange glow on the sun.

Tomorrow looks similar to today, but a little milder. Highs will be in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Friday brings a chance for a few scattered showers as a strong cold front moves through. Highs will only climb into the 60s with a decent breeze developing.

The weekend will feature sunshine, but chilly temps for the final weekend of summer. Highs will stay in the 60s during the day, 30s and 40s at night. Some scattered frost is possible in some of the colder locations inland.

