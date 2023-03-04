Snow and Sleet Totals in Connecticut

A wintry mix brought snow, sleet and rain to Connecticut overnight Friday and into Saturday.

An inch to three inches of accumulations were expected for inland zones and while some higher elevations in northern Connecticut were forecast to see three to six inches of snow and sleet.

Here's a look at some snow and sleet totals in the state:

East Farmington Heights: 1.75 inches

East Killingly: 1.3 inches

Granby: 5.3 inches

North Granby: 5.3 inches

Staffordville: 4.5 inches

Somers: 3.2 inches

Warren: 2 inches

