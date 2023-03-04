connecticut weather

Snow and Sleet Totals in Connecticut

A wintry mix brought snow, sleet and rain to Connecticut overnight Friday and into Saturday.

An inch to three inches of accumulations were expected for inland zones and while some higher elevations in northern Connecticut were forecast to see three to six inches of snow and sleet.

Here's a look at some snow and sleet totals in the state:

  • East Farmington Heights: 1.75 inches
  • East Killingly: 1.3 inches
  • Granby: 5.3 inches
  • North Granby: 5.3 inches
  • Staffordville: 4.5 inches
  • Somers: 3.2 inches
  • Warren: 2 inches
