Snow showers possible in parts of Conn. tonight

Old Man Winter has returned this winter with a much colder start to December, compared to last year.

If you’ve been griping about the cold weather lately, it’s not just you. Everyone is feeling much colder to begin the month of December. Let’s take a look at the numbers.

The first week of December has been very chilly, averaging just about 32 degrees. Compare that to the first week of last December, it was nearly 39 degrees!

On top of that, this month has already given us 3” of snow. Last year, we didn’t get any snow at Bradley for the month of December!

This goes to show that no winter is exactly the same. Year-to-year, we can have wildly different weather. In terms of what we can expect in the coming days, well, we have just about everything coming our way.

Tonight, a few snow showers will graze northern Connecticut with a coating of snowfall by Sunday morning.

Then the precipitation will change to rain this week, particularly Monday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, temperatures will be all over the place. We’ll be in the 30s today, 40s tomorrow, then 50s Wednesday, before dropping back into the 30s Thursday and Friday (high temperatures).

Looking deeper into the future, we may see a December thaw next weekend and into the following week. This time of the year, we typically end up in the mid 40s for highs. We will have the potential to get to 50 degrees during that time!