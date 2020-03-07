Spring-Like Warmth on the Way

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a warming trend through the weekend into next week.

A powerful coastal storm brought wind and cooler temperatures to the state for the start of the weekend.

By Sunday, we’ll see less wind and milder temperatures into the middle to upper 50s. Along the shoreline, there will likely be cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 50s.

High pressure will shift off of the coast by Monday, which will shift our wind around to the southwest.

The wind shift will allow our temperatures to warm into the middle and upper 60s. A few towns could reach 70 degrees inland. We expect cooler temperatures on the shoreline with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

