Spring Weather Arrives for the First Week of March

By Josh Cingranelli

The first week of March will feature spring weather with temperatures mostly in the 50s.

Temperatures will climb into the low 50s on Monday as mild air moves in from the south.

Most of Monday will feature sunny skies, however, by the latter part of the afternoon, clouds will increase with a shower chance by the evening.

Scattered showers will continue into Tuesday morning before gradual clearing takes place.

Temperatures will be even milder on Tuesday with highs expected to reach the middle to upper 50s.

Parts of the Connecticut River Valley may climb into the low 60s.

Another round of rain showers is expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning before sunny skies by Wednesday afternoon.

