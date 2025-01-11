StormTracker

Starting the weekend off with some snow across Connecticut

We're starting the weekend off with some snow that is falling across Connecticut.

We'll gradually dry out by the midday hours.

Snowfall totals will range range from a dusting to 2" of light, fluffy snow in some areas.

Clouds will stick with us through the rest of the day as temperatures top out in the 30s this afternoon.

Skies will clear overnight ahead of highs in the 40s tomorrow and Monday.

