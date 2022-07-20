Another Hot Day Thursday, Some Thunderstorms Possible at Night

Tomorrow will feature more extreme heat and the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms.
There's a heat advisory in effect because of the high temperatures and humidity. Feel-like temps could reach 100 to 104 degrees in some areas.
The day features sunshine for much of the morning and afternoon, but we can't rule out the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms.
There could be a stray strong or severe thunderstorm between 4 and 7 p.m.
Some Connecticut families are trying to beat the heat by utilizing cooling centers, community pools, splash pads and more.
