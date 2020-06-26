first alert weather

Beautiful Friday Ahead; Severe Thunderstorm Threats Possible for Saturday

We'll have another beautiful day today with temperatures rising into the middle to upper 80s statewide.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler for coastal areas of southeastern Connecticut.   

Dew point values today will remain low, meaning it will stay quite comfortable through the afternoon. 

Today's Forecast

There are some big changes as we head into tomorrow afternoon with rising humidity and a rising thunderstorm threat.

Right now it appears thunderstorms will develop late tomorrow morning and that thunderstorm threat will continue into the afternoon hours.

There is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong winds, and frequent lightning. 

