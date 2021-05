NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting day of abundant sunshine ahead.

Since we have plenty of warmth, why not throw in a bit of humidity?? Nothing overly oppressive or impressive, but you will feel it a bit Sunday and middle of next week. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/ycCisexDEw — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) May 20, 2021

Highs will be in the low to middle 80s inland, but much cooler on the shoreline.

More fair weather tomorrow and continued warmth.

Warm and a little more humid this weekend with slight PM storm chances. Highs may hit 90.