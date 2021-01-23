Bitter Cold Wind Chills to Start the Weekend

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a shot of cold air for the weekend.

The average high temperatures for this time of the year is around 34 degrees. The high temperatures today will be held in the 20s.

Finally, feeling like January today. In fact, single digit wind chills, at times. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/U8z6W3Hire — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 23, 2021

Wind will be a factor in the "feels-like" numbers for today. Wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens through today and Sunday. Some hill towns may see below zero wind chills at times.

Even with the cold, no snow is expected. A system may be close enough to bring the state light snow showers by Tuesday.

