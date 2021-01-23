first alert weather

Bitter Cold Wind Chills to Start the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a shot of cold air for the weekend.

The average high temperatures for this time of the year is around 34 degrees. The high temperatures today will be held in the 20s.

Wind will be a factor in the "feels-like" numbers for today. Wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens through today and Sunday. Some hill towns may see below zero wind chills at times.

Even with the cold, no snow is expected. A system may be close enough to bring the state light snow showers by Tuesday.

Today's Forecast

Track the cold in your First Alert Forecast.

