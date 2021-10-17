Chilly Conditions Settling Into the State

Cooler more seasonable air moved into the state on Sunday and the temperatures will continue to fall as we head into Monday.

Temperatures by Monday morning will fall into the 30s and 40s.

By the afternoon temperatures are only expected to rise into the middle to upper 50s inland and low 60s along the shore. The average high temperature in the Hartford area is 64. Temperatures will be quite bit below normal.

In addition to below normal high temperatures winds will also be gusty. Winds out of the northwest of 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph are expected.

Some of the coolest air this week will move on on Tuesday morning when many communities fall into the 30s. Wind chill values will fall into the 20s and low 30s by daybreak on Tuesday.

The cooler more seasonable weather will remain in Connecticut for the entire workweek and likely into next weekend.