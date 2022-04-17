Chilly Temps for Easter, Tracking a Coastal Storm Tomorrow Night

A much colder air mass has settled into the state on this Easter Sunday.

Many towns will see highs only in the 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be between 10 and 20 mph creating wind chills, at times, in the 30s. A sprinkle or flurry is possible through the afternoon.

Good morning! It's going to be a chilly day, but a nice day. A spot shower of rain or snow is possible during the early PM. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/PsLFWT6LMD — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 17, 2022

A freeze watch has been posted for the shoreline (where the growing season has begun) for Monday morning.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Beyond today's chill, attention turns to a coastal storm. The storm will move in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Heavy rain, wind and even some elevation snow is possible through Tuesday morning.

Some snow accumulation is possible in the hills.

More detail on the upcoming coastal storm on our weather blog.