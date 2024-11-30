StormTracker

Clear and cold weekend in CT; snow stays outside the state until next week

By Anthony Carpino and Bryan Mercer

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a rainy Thanksgiving holiday, the weekend looks much clearer with sunny skies. The high temperatures won't be quite as comfortable, with many towns only getting into the upper 30s - maybe hitting 40 degrees.

For early risers, you can expect the morning temperatures to be chilly, staying in the 20s.

With the holiday weekend wrapping up, family members that are hitting the highway can expect clear travel conditions along I-95 and other main roads - at least here in Connecticut.

There will be some "trouble spots" in Western NY with lake effect snow adding up to nearly 60 inches - yes, sixty inches - in some locations.

Here in Connecticut, we won't be expecting snow showers until Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

