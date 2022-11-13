first alert weather

Clearing Skies, Breezy Conditions Expected This Afternoon

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The weak system that brought light rain to the state this morning is moving out and drier weather is expected for the rest of the day.

As a storm develops to our north, drier air will be pulled into Southern New England. Expect clearing skies, an increasing wind and cool temperatures to end Sunday.

Behind this area of low pressure, cold air will settle in for Monday and much of next week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

