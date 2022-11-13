Clearing Skies, Breezy Conditions Expected This Afternoon

The weak system that brought light rain to the state this morning is moving out and drier weather is expected for the rest of the day.

Showers will move out by the afternoon. Expect a brighter and breezy end to the day. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/opwJpTNTAC — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 13, 2022

As a storm develops to our north, drier air will be pulled into Southern New England. Expect clearing skies, an increasing wind and cool temperatures to end Sunday.

Behind this area of low pressure, cold air will settle in for Monday and much of next week.

