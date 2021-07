An easterly wind will help to keep clouds and cooler temperatures locked in place for today.

The average high temperature should be in the low to middle 80s. Today's highs are expected to only reach the low 70s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Today will feature a cloudy day with a wind from the east.. that puts our temps 10-12 degrees below where we should be for this time of the year. https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/hoaGZrOCMv — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 13, 2021

A warm front will begin to work north on Wednesday. Showers, storms and warmer temperatures are also expected.

Warmer air will return for the end of the week with sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.