Clouds, Humidity, & Scattered Showers Ahead

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a day of filled with lots of clouds, increasing humidity and scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Some of the showers could be brief and heavy at times.

Warm and humid temps for tomorrow with highs in the 80s.

There will be more sunshine but less humidity in the forecast for Friday.

Both weekend days look amazing.

There will be two tropical storms forming. Omar is heading out to sea to the southeast of Connecticut. Nana is heading for Belize.