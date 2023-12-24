StormTracker

Morning fog to clear, milder temps and clouds through Christmas Day

By Anthony Carpino

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Some patchy fog developed overnight and into Christmas morning, but it will continue to clear through the morning hours.

That will make way for cloudy skies throughout most of the day. We may even see some breaks of sun later in the afternoon.

Milder temperatures will also move in.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 38 degrees. High temperatures on Monday are expected to reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The next storm will move in on Wednesday with periods of rain and mild temperatures.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

Newtown 2 hours ago

Woman in custody after shooting victim, barricading herself in Newtown home: police

Christmas Day 11 hours ago

Police across Connecticut apprehend the Grinch

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us