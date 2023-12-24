Morning fog to clear, milder temps and clouds through Christmas Day

Some patchy fog developed overnight and into Christmas morning, but it will continue to clear through the morning hours.

That will make way for cloudy skies throughout most of the day. We may even see some breaks of sun later in the afternoon.

Milder temperatures will also move in.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 38 degrees. High temperatures on Monday are expected to reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

The next storm will move in on Wednesday with periods of rain and mild temperatures.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.