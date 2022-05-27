Cloudy with Showers to Start Memorial Daw Weekend

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking scattered shower and thunderstorms as we head into Friday evening and the early morning hours on Saturday.

While most of the showers will be out of Connecticut by daybreak on Saturday there is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm of a brief shower early Saturday afternoon as convection builds into the region.

The nicest weather will arrive just in time for Sunday and Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s on Sunday and 90s by Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.