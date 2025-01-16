StormTracker

Tracking accumulating snow in Connecticut on Sunday night

The holiday weekend could feature plowable snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking our next chance for snow, which could bring several inches to the entire state on Sunday.

A storm system is expected to bring accumulating snow to Connecticut Sunday night and into Monday morning. Between 2 to 4 inches is expected.

The snow is expected to begin around 7 p.m. Sunday and end around 7 a.m. on Monday.

The snowfall predictions could go up or down based on how close a weather system nears our area.

This is a tricky forecast, as an area of low pressure is predicted to form very close to our region.

If the storm decides to form later and farther from us, those snow predictions will decrease, but if the storm forms earlier and closer to us, we could be in for several inches of snow.

Since Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the travel impacts are expected to be lower than normal due to less volume on the roads.

Stay tuned as we monitor these chances through the holiday weekend.

