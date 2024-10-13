Cooler temperatures with a chance of showers Sunday

An area of low pressure will move east on Sunday, giving us a chance for showers in parts of Connecticut.

Temperatures will also be cooler than Saturday.

Most of Connecticut will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Parts of the Northwest Hills may struggle to get out of the upper 40s on Sunday.

Skies will clear on Monday with plenty of sunshine expected for the week ahead.

Even with the sunshine, we can expect cooler temperatures with areas of patchy frost throughout the week.