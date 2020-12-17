CT Snow Totals So Far

Nearly a foot of snow has fallen in most parts of the state and the snow is still coming down. It is expected to wind down by midday.
Here are some snow totals so far and we’ll be updating as more information comes in.
Connecticut Snow Totals
- Bakersville (New Hartford): 11:3 inches
- Colchester: 9 inches
- Essex: 10.2 inches
- Ivoryton: 10 inches
- Lisbon: 8.5 inches
- Manchester: 10 inches
- Meriden: 13 inches
- Mystic: 8 inches
- New Fairfield: 11 inches
- Ridgefield: 10 inches
- Simsbury 10 inches
- South Glastonbury: 10 inches
- Tolland: 11 inches
- Warren: 9 inches
