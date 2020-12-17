CT Snow Totals So Far

Nearly a foot of snow has fallen in most parts of the state and the snow is still coming down. It is expected to wind down by midday.

Here are some snow totals so far and we’ll be updating as more information comes in.

Connecticut Snow Totals

Bakersville (New Hartford): 11:3 inches

Colchester: 9 inches

Essex: 10.2 inches

Ivoryton: 10 inches

Lisbon: 8.5 inches

Manchester: 10 inches

Meriden: 13 inches

Mystic: 8 inches

New Fairfield: 11 inches

Ridgefield: 10 inches

Simsbury 10 inches

South Glastonbury: 10 inches

Tolland: 11 inches

Warren: 9 inches

