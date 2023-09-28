Developing system will bring drenching rain to Connecticut Friday

A storm system will develop early Friday morning that will bring drenching rain to Connecticut.

There will be periods of very heavy rain throughout the day on Friday. The rain will continue for several hours and several inches of rain are possible.

The system is made up of energy and moisture left over from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Urban street flooding, basement flooding, and small river flooding are possible through the day.

There are no flood watches posted for the state but that will likely change.

The storm will linger into Saturday but the amounts of rain will diminish.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days.