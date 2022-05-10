High Fire Danger

Fire Danger ‘Very High' in Parts of Connecticut

Dry conditions coupled with a strong gusty wind are resulting in an increased fire danger throughout the state of Connecticut.

Our team of meteorologists are monitoring a period of dry weather that is resulting in a high fire danger statewide.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Forestry division, northern Connecticut has a "very high" fire danger level while the southern four counties is labeled as "high."

According to DEEP, if you have a burn permit from a local burning official and the fire danger is listed at high, very high or extreme, the burn permit is not valid during these times.

Local fire departments are also urging residents to be extra vigilant while the fire danger is elevated.

Our team of meteorologists predict the dry weather will stick around through most of the weekend with our next chance for rain showers on Sunday.

The wind should start to weaken as we head toward the latter half of the week.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

