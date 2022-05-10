Middletown

Several Fire Departments Battling Large Brush Fire in Middletown

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters from several towns were battling a large brush fire in Middletown Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is in the area of Aircraft Road and Freeman Road.

It is burning near high tension power lines and emergency officials are asking people in the area to shelter in place because of the smoke, according to the Middlesex County Regional Fire Coordinator.

Firefighters from 8 to 10 departments have responded to try and bring the fire under control. Strong winds are helping to spread the fire.

The smoke from the fire could be seen from Hartford.

Parts of Connecticut are at a "very high" fire danger level, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

This article tagged under:

Middletownbrush fires
