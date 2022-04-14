FIRST ALERT: 80 Degrees for Parts of CT, Strong Storms Expected This Afternoon

Today will be warm, with temperatures expected to get into the low-80s for parts of the state, and the NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team is tracking storms for this afternoon and into the evening.
The entire state is at risk for severe weather. Central and western Connecticut are at a higher risk than the east and southeast parts of the state.
The storms are mainly possible between 4 and 8 p.m.
Strong, damaging winds are the greatest threat if storms go severe. Lightning and heavy rain also have strong potential.
The first half of the day will be quiet and sunshine could even break through at times.
Local
The evening commute is of concern because of the storm potential.
The record high temperature for April 14 in the Hartford area is 82 degrees and we'll be flirting with that exact record in the afternoon.
Friday begins a cooling trend that brings us back into the 50s for highs by Sunday.
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.