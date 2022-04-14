Norfolk Gets Hit by Storm Passing Through the State

Several areas across Norfolk were hit hard because of the storm that's actively passing through the state.

At one point, about 1,000 people were without power, including at a senior housing facility on Shepard Road. That number has since dropped to approximately 500.

Meadowbrook Senior Housing was without power and crews responded to the scene helping to get them out.

Norfolk Fire Department

Some roads in town are closed as a result of trees and wires down.

Route 272 is closed at Mountain Road because of a pole and wires down, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Part of Route 44 was closed near Botelle Elementary School due to several trees, wires and branches in the road, according to the Norfolk Fire public information officer.

Rt 44 is closed at RT 182, Laurel Way, and Botelle Elementary School. Rt 272 is closed south at Village Green. From the center of Norfolk route 44 is passable to North Canaan and route 272 is passible to Massachusetts with numerous trees wires and branches down. pic.twitter.com/nk6bgp1Bfk — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) April 14, 2022

A tree came down on Maple Avenue just past Hillside Street.

NBC Connecticut

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Litchfield and Fairfield counties until 6:15 p.m. but those warnings have since expired.