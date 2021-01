Our NBC CT meteorologists have issued a First Alert ahead of a storm system moving into the state Sunday night into Monday morning.

The storm will bring a mixture of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain.

We could see a plowable amount of snow, however, there is still some uncertainty as to the track and strength of the storm.

Right now, it appears a few inches of snow is certainly possible.

We have issued a First Alert ahead of another storm system that moves in Sunday night and continues into Monday morning. Still a bit of uncertainty with regard to track and intensity. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/yoFPtqTl8s — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) January 2, 2021

