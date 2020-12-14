FIRST ALERT: Light Snow Expected Today, Another Chance for Snow Later This Week

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued two First Alerts for snow chances this week.
The first chance for snow will arrive late this morning into this afternoon. Because temperatures will be fairly mild, a rain and wet snow mix looks likely. A flip to wet snow is possible.
Minor accumulations are likely, especially on grassy surfaces. Most towns will pick up a coating to a slushy inch. Some localized 2-inch amounts are possible.
Much colder air will settle into the northeast on Tuesday. That cold air will set the stage for the next storm to arrive later Wednesday into Thursday.
A powerful coastal storm looks to develop and move up the coast Wednesday night. At this time, exact details are still being worked out, however, the chance for strong winds and heavy snow is increasing.
