first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Light Snow Expected Today, Another Chance for Snow Later This Week

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued two First Alerts for snow chances this week.

The first chance for snow will arrive late this morning into this afternoon. Because temperatures will be fairly mild, a rain and wet snow mix looks likely. A flip to wet snow is possible.

Minor accumulations are likely, especially on grassy surfaces. Most towns will pick up a coating to a slushy inch. Some localized 2-inch amounts are possible.

NBC Connecticut

Much colder air will settle into the northeast on Tuesday. That cold air will set the stage for the next storm to arrive later Wednesday into Thursday.

A powerful coastal storm looks to develop and move up the coast Wednesday night. At this time, exact details are still being worked out, however, the chance for strong winds and heavy snow is increasing.

You can get the latest updates here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us