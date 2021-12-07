FIRST ALERT: Tracking Possible Accumulating Snow for Wednesday

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking possible accumulating snow for Wednesday.

While this won't be a large storm, it could leave a couple of inches of snow in parts of the state. Highs will be in the 30s.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There is a better chance of snow Wednesday afternoon into the evening. A few areas of snow may fall earlier in the day, as well.

Snow accumulations will be around a dusting to 2" statewide. Closer to the shoreline, some rain could mix in and cut down snow totals.

Most of the accumulation will be on lawns, cars, and rooftops. Warm conditions Monday and above freezing temps on Tuesday make it a bit more difficult for snow to stick on the roadways.

Midweek temperatures rise into the low to mid-30s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.